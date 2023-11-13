Discovering General Milley: A Journey into the Soldier’s Soul

Sainte Mere Eglise, France – A memorable encounter took place at the heart of the D-Day celebrations in a small French village, where Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, found himself in an unexpected situation. As he maneuvered through the crowd with his three beers in hand, he inadvertently bumped into a young soldier, whose eyes widened in surprise at the encounter.

However, what unfolded next revealed a side of Gen. Milley that is rarely seen by the world. With a hearty grin, he exchanged a playful “Whoaaa!” with the stunned soldier and continued his approach. In a surprising twist, Gen. Milley dropped his chairman’s coin into the soldier’s beer, to the laughter of the surrounding troops.

This seemingly trivial act carried more significance than meets the eye. Soldiers who possess a high-ranking coin like Gen. Milley’s have the upper hand in friendly challenges at bars – the holder of the coin is exempt from buying drinks. It is a prized possession and a symbol of camaraderie among soldiers.

As a reporter for The Associated Press, I had the privilege of witnessing this extraordinary moment. This encounter was not just another reporting assignment; it was Gen. Milley’s final visit to Normandy before the conclusion of his term. Little did I know that this journey would also connect him with my late great-uncle, resting in eternal peace in Normandy.

On that sunny day in Sainte Mere Eglise, the village square that witnessed paratroopers descending from the sky on that historic day in 1944, Gen. Milley confided in me. “For me, it’s deeply meaningful. It’s spiritual, actually,” he expressed. With a father who fought in Iwo Jima and a mother who served as a nurse, Gen. Milley’s affinity for this sacred ground was deeply imprinted in his military lineage.

Sainte Mere Eglise became a haven for troops from the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions during the week-long festivities. The town embraced these young men and women who wore the insignia of their liberators. Everywhere Gen. Milley went, he attracted curious onlookers. Through his role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he had become one of the most recognizable and controversial figures during President Trump’s tenure. However, among the troops, he was simply “their Milley.”

Soldiers like Sgt. Muniz from the 4th Infantry Division sniper team attested to Gen. Milley’s profound influence. Every encounter with him left an indelible mark. And so it was with Sergeant Wolfe, who draped the flag of the Screaming Eagles across his back, securing the chairman’s autograph. These soldiers, along with Captain Palomino, blended seamlessly into the crowd as their names eluded me during the flurry of activity.

Gen. Milley’s interactions with soldiers weren’t limited to playful exchanges. He offered reading recommendations, urging them to explore the wisdom of famous military strategists such as Clausewitz and Sun-Tzu. “If you read those, you don’t have to read any other books. And the Bible, that’s it,” Gen. Milley exclaimed with laughter.

One poignant moment during our journey involved a photograph from my family’s archive. The image depicted my grandfather and his brother, both in uniform, standing in an English field shortly before Operation Overlord. Terry “Salty” Harris, my great-uncle, would perish just days after parachuting into Normandy. His story had already been immortalized through HBO’s “Band of Brothers.” When I shared this photograph and Terry’s memory with Gen. Milley, he immediately felt a connection. “I commanded the 506th!” he exclaimed, referring to the 101st Airborne Division’s 506th Infantry Regiment. Gen. Milley had led this unit during his service in Korea.

Gen. Milley’s meticulously planned itinerary was inevitably discarded, as his passion for history and his desire to honor fallen soldiers prompted changes along the way. Carentan, the village where my great-uncle Terry had lost his life, caught his attention. It was decided that we would make a detour there.

“Purple Heart Lane,” the road leading to Carentan, became a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during that fateful time. But before we could reach this hallowed ground, Gen. Milley wanted to meet more soldiers, visit nuns from two different orders, and even take charge of a street vendor’s grill to cook sausages for his wife and staff. Eventually, we set forth to Carentan.

As we stood on the ground that marked the beginning of France’s liberation, Gen. Milley emphasized the significance of this moment. “We should never forget,” he stated with conviction. In that instant, it became clear that Gen. Milley’s connection to the troops and the profound impact he had on them stemmed from his own understanding of sacrifice and service.

During our journey with this revered military figure, I discovered a compassionate leader who, despite the controversies surrounding his position, remained deeply grounded in the values of loyalty, camaraderie, and remembrance. My encounter with Gen. Milley, although brief, left an indelible impression on me. It served as a reminder that behind the titles and public images lie individuals who forge genuine connections, leaving a lasting legacy in the hearts of those they encounter.

