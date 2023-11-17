Israeli Orders to Evacuate Ignored by Trapped Palestinians in Gaza Hospital

Trapped inside the Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza, thousands of Palestinians are defying Israeli orders to evacuate. Despite airstrikes and bombings in close proximity to the facility, which is housing around 400 patients, the Palestinians remain unwilling to leave. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have instructed residents in the northern parts of the Palestinian territory to move south in preparation for upcoming ground attacks targeting the militant Palestinian organization, Hamas. However, for those unable to move or with nowhere to go, the warnings have little effect. Evacuating patients, especially those in intensive care or on life support, is nearly impossible given the current circumstances, according to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

The Al-Quds Hospital is not alone in facing this tragic scenario. Across the overcrowded Palestinian territory, over 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. Other hospitals in Gaza have also become refuges for Palestinians caught in the crossfire between Hamas and the IDF. Despite repeated orders to evacuate, these hospitals continue to provide care to thousands of patients and residents seeking shelter.

Since the start of the war, over one-third of hospitals and nearly two-thirds of primary health care clinics in Gaza have been closed either due to damage or fuel shortages. The blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated the fuel shortage, as it fears the fuel will end up in the hands of Hamas. This has led to a severe lack of power, fresh water, and food for the residents of Gaza, further worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Communication with the outside world has also been severely affected, leaving the Palestinians feeling isolated and unheard. The inability to communicate has made the past weekend particularly challenging for hospital staff at the Al-Quds Hospital. Despite the difficulties, aid organizations such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the United Nations are working tirelessly to provide assistance and support to those in need.

As the conflict rages on, the casualties continue to mount. The number of children killed in Gaza in the past three weeks has reached unprecedented levels, surpassing the annual number of children killed in conflict zones worldwide since 2019. Many more people, including children, are missing and feared trapped or dead under the rubble.

The situation in Gaza remains a grave concern, with urgent action needed to address the humanitarian crisis and protect innocent lives. The international community must step up its efforts to bring about a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict in order to prevent further suffering and loss of life.

FAQs

1. Why are Palestinians refusing to evacuate from the Al-Quds Hospital?

Palestinians hiding inside the hospital are unable to evacuate due to the lack of alternative places to go and their inability to move.

2. How many hospitals and clinics in Gaza have been affected by the conflict?

Over one-third of hospitals and nearly two-thirds of primary health care clinics in Gaza have been shut down due to damage or fuel shortages.

3. What are the current conditions in Gaza?

Gaza is facing severe shortages of power, fresh water, and food. The residents are also cut off from the rest of the world due to communication disruptions.

4. What is the impact of the conflict on children in Gaza?

The number of children killed in Gaza during the past three weeks has reached an alarming level, surpassing the annual number of children killed in conflict zones worldwide since 2019.

5. What can be done to address the situation in Gaza?

The international community needs to urgently take action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and work towards a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life.