In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Cuba has been secretly supplying mercenaries to support Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia. Recent leaked documents have provided evidence of Cuban conscripts participating in the Russian military. These allegations have sparked concerns among Ukrainian legislators and have shed light on a human trafficking ring that recruits Cuban men into the Russian army.

While Cuba officially denies any involvement in the conflict with Ukraine, evidence suggests otherwise. Independent reports have highlighted the presence of Cuban recruits in the Russian military. These conscripts are flown to Russia from Varadero, where they board direct flights to Moscow. Aeroflot, the Russian airline, has been facilitating these flights since July 1st.

Cuban nationals have reportedly signed contracts with the Russian military, expressing their willingness to support Russia’s goals in the conflict zone. Some even express their desire to become Russian citizens in the future. These conscripts, along with other non-Russian speakers, form Russia’s international battalions. The presence of Serbs and Cubans in these units has been noted by Russian officers.

Young men from Cuba are lured to Russia with promises of money and job opportunities. Once they arrive, they are quickly enlisted and sent off to war. Tragically, many of them go missing and are presumed to be killed. Distraught relatives search for them through the Cuban diaspora and social media, but often their efforts are in vain.

The story of two Cuban teenagers, Alex Rolando Vegas Díaz and Andorf Antonio Velázquez García, provides a detailed account of how these young men end up as mercenaries in the Russian military. They arrived in Russia under the misconception that they would be doing construction work. However, they were coerced into signing contracts with the Russian army and sent to Ukraine to dig trenches in the woods. Conditions were appalling, with a lack of food, water, and proper shelter. They were cut off from their families and faced harsh consequences if they refused to comply.

The recruitment of Cubans for the Russian army is driven by the desperate economic situation in Cuba. Poverty compels these young men to seek better opportunities elsewhere. The promise of a sign-up bonus, equivalent to $2,000, serves as an incentive for them to sign one-year contracts with the Russian military.

It is essential to highlight the human rights violations and exploitation that occur in the recruitment of Cuban mercenaries. These individuals are thrust into conflicts they have little understanding of and are often subjected to poor conditions and brutal treatment. Their stories shed light on the hidden world of military recruitment and the dark underbelly of international conflicts.

[Sources: Independent Reports, ThatWebsite.com]