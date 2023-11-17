Trapped in Gaza: Palestinian Americans Face Desperate Struggles as They Await Help

Amidst the chaos and destruction that has consumed Gaza in recent days, Palestinian Americans find themselves facing difficult and dangerous circumstances. Unable to escape the violence, they feel abandoned by their country, as they wait anxiously for assistance that has yet to arrive.

American citizens stranded in Gaza have been left without any clear solutions. While the Biden administration has arranged charter flights to evacuate American citizens from Israel, there has been no such provision for those trapped in Gaza. Despite filling out forms and seeking assistance from American officials, they are left in a state of fear and uncertainty, unsure if they will ever be able to return home.

The situation is dire for Lena Beseiso, a 57-year-old Palestinian American from Salt Lake City, Utah. She is currently stuck in Gaza with her husband, two daughters, and 10-year-old grandson. She describes feeling abandoned and unrecognized as an American citizen in the midst of this crisis. They attempted to flee to Egypt but were thwarted by the bombing of the Rafah crossing, forcing them to seek shelter back in Gaza. With limited resources, including no water or electricity, they are left to endure the constant bombardment of airstrikes.

While efforts are being made to establish a safe passage corridor for civilians to leave Gaza, including American citizens, progress has been slow. The Israeli blockade hampers the ability of the American government to transport its citizens out of the region. Discussions are ongoing between the United States, Israel, and Egypt, but as of yet, no breakthrough has been achieved.

The plight of Palestinian Americans trapped in Gaza highlights the struggle and despair that many face. They live in constant fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Their desperate pleas for assistance seem to have fallen on deaf ears, leaving them to wait and hope for a resolution.

The number of Palestinian Americans in the United States is significant, although it is believed to be undercounted due to difficulties in accurately tallying Americans of Middle Eastern and North African descent. These individuals are looking to their government for support and are feeling increasingly frustrated and ignored as the situation worsens.

As the death toll continues to rise in Gaza, with over 1,500 people, including 500 children, already killed, the urgency for action grows. Palestinian Americans are pleading for their government to prioritize their safety and well-being, recognizing the equal importance of all lives affected by this devastating crisis.

