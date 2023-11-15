A Change in the Judicial Landscape: Andhra Judge Transferred

Following the recent decision made by the Supreme Court Collegium, a significant change is expected in the judicial landscape of Andhra Pradesh. The recommendation to transfer senior judge Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy from the Andhra Pradesh high court to the Gujarat high court is considered to be a major relief for YSR Congress party president and Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In addition to this recommendation, the Collegium also proposed the transfer of another Andhra Pradesh high court judge, Duppala Venkata Ramana, to the Madhya Pradesh high court. These decisions, made by the highest judicial authority in the country, signify a considerable shift in the composition of the judiciary in both Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Justice Manavendranath Roy is well-known for delivering several judgements over the past few years that have gone against the interests of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This transfer not only brings a sense of relief to the Chief Minister but also introduces the possibility of a fresh perspective in the judiciary.

One of the notable judgements by Justice Roy involved stalling the Jagan government’s proposal to construct houses for weaker sections in the R-5 zone of Amaravati. Through his sharp comments, Justice Roy expressed his concerns and reservations regarding the government’s plans.

Furthermore, Justice Roy played a pivotal role in dismissing the sedition case against rebel YSR Congress party MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju and a few media channels. Another significant judgement rendered by him was the dismissal of the CID case of insider trading in Amaravati against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. In this case, Justice Roy criticized the prosecution’s weak case and emphasized the need for solid evidence before charging anyone under criminal law.

Apart from these cases, Justice Roy also quashed the charges against former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and the daughters of former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana in relation to the Amaravati land issue. Through his judgements, Justice Roy consistently expressed his dissent against the Jagan government’s handling of certain legal matters.

Interestingly, Justice Roy had requested a transfer from the Amaravati high court to the Telangana high court, but his plea was rejected by the Collegium. Instead, they proposed his transfer to the Gujarat high court. Similarly, Justice Ramana also sought a reconsideration of his transfer or requested a transfer to the Karnataka high court, but he is being shifted to Madhya Pradesh.

This reshuffling of judges raises questions about the dynamics between the judiciary and the executive, and the impact it may have on future judicial decisions. With the transfer of Justice Roy and Justice Ramana, the judicial landscape in Andhra Pradesh is set to undergo a significant transformation. Only time will tell how these changes will shape the course of justice in the state.

