Canadian Trans Teacher Returning to Classroom Despite Controversy

A Canadian trans teacher known for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to class is reportedly returning to the classroom. Kayla Lemieux, who claims to suffer from a rare condition called “gigantomastia,” will be joining Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton for the upcoming school year.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is preparing for potential disruptions and protests. They have expressed their commitment to upholding individual rights and treating everyone with dignity and respect. In order to ensure student safety, special arrangements will be made such as assigned entry and exit doors and locking exterior doors during school hours.

The principal has asked parents to contact the school before visiting due to security concerns. While the principal did not mention Lemieux by name, he did inform parents that the incoming teacher had previously faced public attention regarding their gender expression at a different school.

A poll conducted by the Toronto Sun showed that 96% of the voters believed Lemieux should not return to the classroom. The school maintains its dedication to maintaining a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board refused to disclose personal information about employees due to their privacy policy. Lemieux has previously denied claims that the prosthetic breasts were fake and insisted that they are real, attributing their condition to gigantomastia.

While there may be controversy surrounding Lemieux’s return, the school remains focused on the success of its students. Ultimately, the decision to bring Lemieux back into the classroom was made in accordance with the school policy and privacy legislation.