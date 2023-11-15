The Impact of Typhoon Lan on Travel in Western Japan

In the face of an approaching typhoon, travel plans in western Japan are set to be disrupted. As Typhoon Lan heads towards the Pacific coast, both train and flight services in the region are being affected. The annual Bon holidays, a major vacation period in Japan, are particularly impacted by the cancellations and service suspensions.

Train Disruptions

Central Japan Railway Co. has announced the cancellation of all services on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations on Tuesday. Additionally, West Japan Railway Co. may cancel services between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations.

JR Central has also stated that shinkansen services between Tokyo and Nagoya stations will be significantly reduced on Tuesday, with most bullet trains operating without seat reservations. Although suspensions were not initially planned for Monday and Wednesday, passengers have been cautioned about the potential for sudden changes.

Flight Cancellations

Japan Airlines Co. has canceled 19 flights on Monday, mainly to and from Itami airport in western Japan. On Tuesday, an additional 240 flights are expected to be canceled, affecting approximately 24,800 passengers.

Typhoon Details

As of 9 a.m., Typhoon Lan was located approximately 260 kilometers southeast of Cape Shionomisaki in Wakayama Prefecture, moving northwestward. It had an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and maximum winds of up to 198 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Bon Holidays and COVID-19

The timing of Typhoon Lan’s arrival coincides with the return rush of Bon holidaymakers. These holidays are significant as they mark a major vacation period in Japan, during which many people typically travel. This year, it is the first time since COVID-19 was legally downgraded to the same category as seasonal flu that a significant number of people have chosen to travel. The potential impact of the typhoon on travel plans is being closely monitored.

