Traffic Reporter Celebrates Body Positivity and Stands Against Online Harassment

In a powerful display of self-acceptance and resilience, Leslie Horton, an on-air traffic reporter for Global News Calgary, responded on live TV to body shaming comments she received via email. Instead of staying silent, she eloquently addressed the criticism and stood up for herself and women everywhere.

During a recent commercial break, Horton received an email from a viewer criticizing her appearance and assuming she was pregnant. Unfazed by the hurtful words, she confidently responded on air, stating that she had lost her uterus to cancer and that her body is a reflection of her age and experience. Emphasizing the importance of empathy, she urged the sender to be mindful of the impact of their words.

Horton’s genuine and unrehearsed response resonated with viewers, highlighting the prevalence of body shaming and online harassment faced by women in the public eye. Despite working in broadcasting for 35 years, she revealed that receiving offensive emails is sadly not uncommon for her and her female colleagues. However, this particular email struck a chord with her due to her personal journey battling cancer and undergoing surgery.

Her decision to address this incident was motivated by a desire to no longer accept or ignore inappropriate behavior. Horton recognizes the price of being visible in the media industry but refuses to apologize for being herself. Her bravery in confronting the issue has not only garnered support from her colleagues and family but has also sparked a conversation about online harassment aimed at women.

Online abuse directed at female journalists is an ongoing problem, as illustrated by a 2021 report from the International Center for Journalists. The study revealed that nearly three-quarters of female journalists surveyed had experienced online abuse in their line of work. Horton’s unexpected response has brought attention to this issue, serving as an inspiration to others who have faced similar challenges and reminding them that they are not alone.

While some may have urged Horton to publicly identify the email sender, she chose a different path. Instead, she wants to use this incident as an opportunity to initiate a dialogue about the harm caused by body shaming and online harassment. By focusing on starting a conversation rather than seeking retribution, she hopes to encourage women to find their voices and stand confidently in their own truth.

This courageous act displayed by Leslie Horton allows us to reflect on our society’s destructive obsession with body image and the importance of promoting body positivity. It serves as a reminder that we should celebrate our bodies, regardless of age or appearance. Horton’s words will undoubtedly continue to inspire and empower women to embrace their own uniqueness, fostering a world where body shaming has no place.

FAQs: