The Battle Against Pollution: Toxic Foam Invades Sacred River Near New Delhi

A sacred river near New Delhi has once again fallen victim to a thick layer of toxic foam, as the Indian capital continues to combat hazardous pollution. The Yamuna River, a tributary of the holy Ganges River, has been engulfed by this white froth consisting of sewage and industrial waste. Flowing all the way from the Himalayas through various states, the Yamuna River provides a striking visual of the dangerous consequences of pollution.

Experts have identified high levels of ammonia and phosphates in the pungent foam, which can lead to respiratory and skin issues. As this toxic foam resurfaces, New Delhi has been grappling with severe pollution levels that have significantly impacted the health of its more than 20 million residents. The situation has become so dire that primary schools and certain offices have had to shut down.

Interestingly, a similar foam-like mixture has also appeared in a canal in Tamil Nadu, located in southern India. The Press Trust of India captured footage showing strong winds blowing the froth onto roads, inconveniencing vehicles.

Regrettably, the Yamuna River has suffered from the dumping of toxic chemicals and untreated sewage for decades. As a result, certain sections of the river have acquired a dark and sludgy appearance, with plastic waste lining its banks. The areas surrounding Delhi are particularly affected due to the region’s dense population and high waste levels. Shockingly, even though the foam is highly toxic, villagers downstream still rely on the river for bathing and even drinking water.

Hindu devotees are often seen performing sacred rituals in the midst of this foam, undeterred by its dangerous nature. Every year, countless people gather on the Yamuna’s banks to commemorate Chhath Puja, an occasion dedicated to Lord Surya, the sun god. Many of these devotees confidently wade through the foam to cleanse themselves and offer prayers.

This week, the toxic foam’s arrival coincided with a suffocating smog that swept through New Delhi, prompting residents to rush for air purifiers and don face masks for protection. Swiss air quality company IQAir recently declared New Delhi as the most polluted city in the world for several consecutive days. On Thursday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at a hazardous level of 517 according to IQAir. In stark contrast, Oslo, the least polluted city globally, boasts an AQI of just three. Beijing, previously infamous for its high pollution levels, has made significant efforts to improve its air quality and currently maintains an AQI of 25, considered “good.”

The alarming pollution levels are not limited to New Delhi alone. Kolkata and Mumbai, two other Indian cities, have also found themselves on IQAir’s list of the world’s 20 most polluted cities. With AQI numbers of 205 and 102 respectively, these cities are categorized as “unhealthy.”

