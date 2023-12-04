Towns Covered in Ash as Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

Indonesia was recently shaken by a volcanic eruption, as the Marapi volcano in West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday. The eruption caused a massive spray of volcanic ash that rose up to an impressive height of 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) in the air. The country’s disaster management agency, BNPB, reported the incident.

At precisely 2:54 p.m. local time (0754 GMT), the 2,891-meter-high volcano spewed out a significant amount of ash, which blanketed nearby districts, as documented by photographs from BNPB. The ash was so extensive that it engulfed cars and covered roads in the affected areas.

Concerned authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the vicinity of the eruption. They have declared a restricted zone of 3 kilometers around the crater, prohibiting any kind of activity within this radius. Additionally, the second-highest alert level has been set for the Marapi mountain.

To safeguard people from the potential health hazards posed by the ash, masks were provided to the residents. Furthermore, officials at the local disaster management unit of BPBD advised residents to remain indoors during this time.

It is important to note that Indonesia is located in the Pacific’s notorious “Ring of Fire,” known for its intense volcanic and seismic activity. The country is home to a staggering 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Marapi volcano?

The Marapi volcano is a stratovolcano located in West Sumatra province, Indonesia. It stands at a height of 2,891 meters (9,485 feet) and is one of the most active volcanoes in the country.

2. What is a stratovolcano?

A stratovolcano, also known as a composite volcano, is a conical-shaped volcano characterized by alternating layers of lava and ash. These volcanoes are typically steep and symmetrical in shape.

3. What is the “Ring of Fire”?

The “Ring of Fire” is a major area in the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. It is a direct result of plate tectonics and is home to approximately 75% of the world’s active volcanoes.

