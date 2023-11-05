Tragic Incidents Along the Algerian-Moroccan Border Highlight Ongoing Tensions

In a tragic turn of events, two tourists were shot and killed by the Algerian coast guard after accidentally entering Algerian waters on jet skis during their holiday. The group of four tourists, who held French-Moroccan dual nationality, had set off from a Moroccan resort and became disoriented on the open waters. They found themselves in Algeria, where they were approached by the Algerian coast guard.

Contrary to initial reports suggesting that the tourists attempted to evade the coast guard, it has been clarified that they did not try to flee. Shockingly, the coast guard opened fire, resulting in the death of Bilal Kissi and a friend. Mohamed Kissi, Bilal’s brother and a member of the group, escaped unharmed.

The tragic incident has sparked controversy and grief, with the families of the victims demanding justice. The Algerian-Moroccan border has long been a point of tension since both nations gained independence from France. The disputed border is heavily guarded, with strict controls and no direct legal trade between the two countries. The closure of the border in 1994 and recent severing of diplomatic ties in 2021 have further fueled the strained relations.

The bereaved families are calling on both Algerian and Moroccan authorities to expedite the process of returning the bodies of the deceased. While Moroccan authorities have not commented on the case, considering it a judicial matter, the Algerian navy and foreign ministry have also remained silent. The families have expressed a desire for international involvement, urging Moroccan authorities to take the case to international courts.

These tragic incidents along the Algerian-Moroccan border underscore the deep-rooted tensions and territorial disputes between the two nations. As both countries navigate this delicate situation, it is crucial for diplomatic efforts to be prioritized to ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the region.