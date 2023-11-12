Tourists Tragically Killed in Cross-Border Incident

Two tourists lost their lives after unknowingly crossing the maritime border between Morocco and Algeria on jet skis. The incident occurred when a group of five men, exploring the sea on their water scooters, strayed past the border.

Reports indicate that two French-Moroccan men were shot and killed by Algerian forces after a brief exchange. Another friend in the group was wounded and detained by the Algerian forces, while one individual managed to swim back to Moroccan waters and was rescued by maritime police.

The French government has confirmed the death of one of its citizens and expressed its support to the affected families. However, no immediate response has been received from Algerian authorities regarding the incident.

This unfortunate event has once again highlighted the strained relationship between the neighboring countries. The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994, resulting in no diplomatic relations. This incident further exacerbates the already tense situation between the two nations.

