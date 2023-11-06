Hungary Raises Concerns About Ukraine’s EU Membership Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed reservations about Ukraine’s potential membership talks with the European Union, stating that “very difficult questions” need to be answered before any negotiations can commence. The decision to allow Ukraine to begin accession negotiations is set to be made by EU countries in December, pending unanimous support from all 27 members. Orban’s concerns stem from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, questioning whether it is appropriate to consider starting accession talks with a country at war.

Orban highlights the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s territorial extent and population size due to the ongoing war and mass migration of its people. Admitting a country to the EU without clearly understanding its parameters would be unprecedented, according to the Hungarian Prime Minister. As a result, he insists that long and difficult questions must be answered before any decisions about membership talks can be made.

While Hungary is a member of NATO and opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has also cultivated warmer ties with Moscow than many of its EU counterparts. Orban’s position on Ukraine has been further complicated by disputes with Kyiv over the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine, particularly regarding the use of their native language in schools.

It is worth noting that Hungary’s stance on Ukraine does not extend to support for Russia’s invasion, and it remains committed to its NATO obligations. However, the Prime Minister emphasizes that until the language rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine are restored, Hungary will not back Ukraine on any international issues.

As the EU contemplates Ukraine’s potential membership, the concerns raised by Hungary shine a light on the complex dynamics at play. The ongoing conflict, coupled with internal disputes and geopolitical alliances, add layers of intricacy to the decision-making process. As December approaches, EU member states must carefully consider all perspectives before reaching a consensus on Ukraine’s accession negotiations.