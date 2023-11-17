New Hopes and Challenges for Ukraine Aid in Congress

Recent border negotiations in Congress have placed American support for Ukraine in a precarious position. The fate of much-needed aid for Ukraine is now tangled in a complex and contentious fight over border security solutions. This impasse has left President Joe Biden’s request of $60 billion for Ukraine’s war effort on hold.

The negotiations center around the issue of raising the standard for claiming asylum in the United States. Senate Republicans argue that this is a crucial requirement to move forward with Ukraine aid, while Democrats have shown resistance. Despite ongoing discussions, Senate leaders acknowledge that there is still a long way to go in finding a resolution.

This situation poses a great risk for aid not just to Ukraine, but also to other countries like Israel. While lawmakers maintain that their efforts are far from over, the complexity of the negotiations continues to increase. The next deadline for must-pass legislation isn’t until January, making it harder to attach supplemental spending for Ukraine to other bills. Additionally, House conservatives are indicating that even border concessions may not be enough for them to support a deal on Ukraine.

One positive sign amidst these sensitive negotiations is the ongoing dialogue between both sides. However, many Democrats remain hesitant to support Republican efforts to reform the asylum standard as a precondition for Ukraine aid. This reluctance, coupled with divergent immigration ideas proposed by Democrats, further complicates the negotiations.

Senator James Lankford is now working on turning a one-page summary of the Republican border plan into legislation, which could introduce even more complexities to the negotiations. Senator Thom Tillis suggests that Democrats may face considerable resistance if they move forward with a spending bill without first reaching a border deal.

Although there may be room for progress on other aspects of the negotiations once an agreement is reached on asylum policy, Republicans insist that any deal must include measures that would require migrants to seek asylum in other countries. This idea has raised concerns among Democrats.

The convergence of Ukraine aid and border policies has created one of the most challenging negotiations in recent memory. Senator Michael Bennet, an architect of the failed Gang of Eight immigration deal, describes the situation as particularly difficult. Adding the national security interests of Israel and Ukraine into the mix only further complicates matters.

Even if a deal is reached by the border group in the Senate, it may encounter obstacles in the GOP-controlled House. Republicans in the House have already passed border legislation that aligns more closely with conservative priorities, making a bipartisan deal linked to Ukraine a tough sell.

Amidst all this uncertainty, lawmakers are skeptical that a resolution will be reached in the border negotiations. The fear is that the weight of the negotiations could cause the entire process to collapse, leaving Ukraine without a clear path to receive aid before the upcoming election.

