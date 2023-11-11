Israeli President Rebuts Angelina Jolie’s Comments on Gaza War

In a recent interview, Israeli President Isaac Herzog criticized Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie for her remarks about the Israel-Hamas War. While Jolie expressed her anti-Israel stance and condemned the civilian casualties in Gaza caused by Israeli airstrikes, President Herzog vehemently rejected her claims.

The president pointed out that Jolie has never been to Gaza and lacks firsthand knowledge of the situation there. He emphasized that Israel withdrew from Gaza, which has since become a base for terrorist activities funded by Iran. President Herzog emphasized that Israel is not to blame for the current situation in Gaza.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of Israel’s ability to defend itself against terrorist threats. The president maintained that Jolie’s comments disregard Israel’s need for security and offer no solutions for peace. He urged Jolie to visit Gaza and witness the reality on the ground before making uninformed statements.

President Herzog also recounted his experience on the first day of the attacks, describing it as the worst atrocity faced by the nation since its establishment. He discussed the panic and fear that ensued as sirens blared and missiles struck across the country. The president acknowledged the tragic loss of innocent lives but emphasized the necessity for Israel to protect its citizens from terrorist aggression.

While President Herzog strongly disagreed with Jolie’s perspective, he acknowledged that the civilians in Gaza should not be held responsible for the actions of terrorists. He expressed hope that a different regime in Gaza would bring a better life for the Gazan people and contribute to the path towards peace in the region.

In response to Jolie’s remarks, her father, Jon Voight, expressed disappointment with her lack of understanding regarding the significance of the Holy Land for the Jewish people. Voight defended Israel’s right to protect itself and stated that this is a war, not a civil matter, contrary to what some on the left may believe.

Despite the differing opinions, it is crucial to foster open dialogue and understanding between stakeholders to progress towards a peaceful resolution in the region.

