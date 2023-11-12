Call for Greater Member Involvement in the Conservative Party

By [Author Name]

In a recent development, a prominent Tory campaign group has made a strong call for donors to halt their financial support unless significant changes are made to the way the Conservative Party is run. Lord Cruddas, the president of the Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO), emphasized the importance of giving party members a greater say in the decision-making process.

Lord Cruddas believes that it is imperative for the CDO to apply pressure on the party to introduce democratic reforms. This includes allowing Conservative members to vote on the selection of MP candidates and influencing the party’s policies. Former cabinet minister Priti Patel echoed Lord Cruddas’ sentiments at a gala dinner, stating that the Conservative Party should embrace a more democratic approach.

The CDO has played a pivotal role in retaining party members during a period of political instability, marked by the resignation of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as Prime Ministers. Ms. Patel highlighted the impact of these events on the credibility of conservatism and stressed the need for a bold vision to restore trust.

While some discussions have focused on a potential Labour victory in the upcoming general election, Ms. Patel dismissed such prospects and highlighted the importance of presenting a strong conservative vision.

As of now, there has been no official comment from the Conservative Party in response to these calls for change.

The emergence of the CDO at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester has created several challenges for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Divisions within the party over issues such as tax, the HS2 rail line, and net zero have added to his concerns.

The CDO, spearheaded by Lord Cruddas, was established last year following the downfall of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to internal party pressures. Members of the CDO recently leaked messages to Sky News, expressing their desire to push Mr. Sunak out of office. They view the leadership transition as undemocratic and a betrayal of party members’ will.

While the CDO is currently a relatively small group, they have been gaining influence within the right-wing faction of the party. High-profile figures like Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg have expressed support for granting greater power to party members.

At the heart of the CDO’s demands is the push for democratic reforms. The group seeks to enable party members to have a more significant role in selecting parliamentary and leadership candidates. Unlike their counterparts in the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, Conservative members currently have limited involvement in the party’s internal processes.

During his speech to CDO members, Lord Cruddas criticized the Conservative Party for eroding the powers of its members and prioritizing centralized control. He stressed the urgent need for democratic changes to prevent the gradual destruction of the party. Lord Cruddas urged party donors, regardless of their size, to halt funding until constitutional reforms are implemented to reinstate full members’ rights.

The passionate speeches by Lord Cruddas and Ms. Patel were well received by CDO activists and influential figures from the right-wing of British politics in attendance at the dinner. The evening also featured an auction of exclusive experiences and gifts donated by supporters, further contributing to the group’s fundraising efforts.

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seeks to rally support for his vision at the Conservative Party conference, the CDO’s emphasis on member involvement and democratic reforms sets them apart and presents an alternative narrative for the party’s future.

