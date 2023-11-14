The Harsh Reality of the Porn Industry: Uncovering Abuse and Exploitation

In a recent investigation by the French High Council for Equality, shocking revelations have come to light regarding the porn industry. The council’s report, titled “Pornocrime,” unveils the endemic violence and brutality within this industry, categorizing pornography as an “illegal act of torture.” The aim of this study is to awaken people’s consciences and shed light on the deeply concerning practices prevalent in the pornographic world.

After extensive analysis of various online platforms, such as Pornhub, XVideos, Xnxx, and Xhamster, the report determined that a staggering 90% of the pornographic content available online contains either physical or verbal violence. These acts are considered “criminally reprehensible” and fall within the legal definition of torture and barbarism. Videos with titles like “triple anal” or “prolapse” depict extreme and brutal penetration, resulting in the dropping of internal organs. Additionally, the report highlights disturbing “gangbang” videos in which multiple men simultaneously penetrate a woman through various orifices.

Sylvie Pierre-Brossolette, the president of the council, describes these practices as “pornocrime” due to their illegal and penal code status. The report emphasizes that the violence depicted in these videos is authentic and not simulated, stating that it is not merely cinema. As the president further explains, the contracts that women are forced to sign within the industry are illegal, and production companies and platforms have no right to profit from the exploitation of the human body. It is stated unequivocally that one cannot consent to acts of violence against oneself.

Disturbingly, the victims of the pornography industry are not limited to adult women but also include children. The report indicates that there are approximately 1.3 million child-themed videos available on these sites, which trivialize and eroticize incest and child criminality. This revelation raises urgent concerns about the welfare and protection of vulnerable individuals subjected to such content.

To address these grave issues, the committee of experts has proposed several measures that the French government should consider implementing. These include granting the French regulator for audiovisual and digital communications the power to block pornographic websites that fail to apply effective age controls. Furthermore, the report advocates for the establishment of a right to remove sexual content from any given recording at the request of individuals featured in the material. Additionally, the committee emphasizes the necessity of comprehensive sex education in schools, with a specific focus on critiquing and educating about the problematic aspects of pornography.

