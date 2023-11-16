Torrential Rain in Greece Causes Havoc After Recent Wildfires

Torrential rain has unleashed chaos in Greece, wreaking havoc on homes and infrastructure, following a summer of devastating wildfires. Tragically, one man lost his life after a wall collapsed during the extreme weather conditions, according to the fire brigade.

Storm Daniel has lashed western and central Greece since Monday, generating a deluge of emergency calls for assistance in pumping out water. This calamity comes just days after firefighters managed to bring under control a deadly wildfire that had raged for over two weeks in the northern part of the country.

The deceased man, a cattle breeder, was tragically caught in the collapse of a wall near the city of Volos while attempting to reach his animals. Distressing footage aired by state broadcaster ERT showed cars in Volos being washed away by the torrential rain onto muddy shores. Tragically, a man is still missing in Volos after his car was swept away by the powerful rainstorm.

To ensure public safety, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions in the wider area of Volos, where flash floods have caused significant damage. It is estimated that flash floods in Greece in 2017 resulted in the loss of 25 lives and left hundreds of individuals displaced.

As climate change continues to have far-reaching and unpredictable impacts, it is crucial for countries like Greece to be prepared for extreme weather events. Efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve emergency response systems can help protect lives and minimize the devastation caused by such natural disasters.

FAQ

1. What is the cause of the torrential rain in Greece?

The torrential rain in Greece is the result of Storm Daniel, which has been battering western and central parts of the country since Monday.

2. How did the recent wildfires affect the situation?

The recent wildfires in Greece have exacerbated the effects of the torrential rain by leaving the terrain vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

3. What happened to the man who lost his life?

The man tragically lost his life when a wall collapsed near Volos during the bad weather.

4. Are there any missing persons?

Yes, a man is currently missing in Volos after his car was swept away by the intense rainstorm. A search operation is underway to find him.

5. How can Greece better prepare for extreme weather events?

To better prepare for extreme weather events, Greece should invest in infrastructure improvements, including flood prevention measures, and enhance emergency response systems. These efforts can help mitigate the impact of natural disasters on lives and livelihoods.

