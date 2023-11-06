Ukraine’s Global Support Unwavering Despite Challenges

Despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the strain it has placed on world leaders, Ukraine’s president’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, asserts that support for Ukraine should not falter. While acknowledging the potential fatigue felt by some leaders, Yermak emphasizes the long-term consequences of abandoning Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and security.

Yermak disputes the notion that Ukraine should be subjected to a frozen conflict, arguing that such a scenario would not only undermine Ukraine’s stability but also weaken the resolve of Western powers. He suggests that claims of war weariness are part of a Russian propaganda campaign aimed at diverting attention from Ukraine and reducing allies’ support.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza and the varied international response to the Israel-Hamas war have raised concerns about the available resources for Ukraine. As Ukraine competes with Israel for essential supplies and diplomatic attention, there are worries that support for Kyiv may wane. However, Yermak, a key decision-maker for President Zelenskyy, affirms that the commitment to Ukraine will remain unchanged despite the challenges.

Yermak admits that there are some shortages of munitions during wartime, but he expresses Ukraine’s intention to increase domestic production with the support of its allies. Additionally, discussions in the United States on enhancing Ukraine’s defense capability and air defense system are expected to be productive and focused.

Addressing rumors of weapons intended for Ukraine ending up in Gaza, Yermak firmly denies these claims and assures that Ukraine has complete control over the situation. He dismisses such assertions as part of Russia’s attempts to spread falsehoods.

Yermak highlights Ukraine’s efforts to forge a strong alliance with Israel, noting the shared tragedies experienced by both nations. He identifies Russia and Iran as the main aggressors and emphasizes the need for a broad alliance to support Ukraine. He expresses gratitude to Qatar for its mediation in securing the release of children taken from Russian-occupied territory.

In terms of Ukraine’s aspirations for EU membership, Yermak expresses optimism following a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He believes that Ukraine’s commitment to necessary reforms and the fight against corruption will pave the way for the start of formal accession talks.

In conclusion, Ukraine’s determination to secure its freedom and security remains unyielding, despite the challenges posed by concurrent global events. The unwavering support from world leaders reflects the recognition of the long-term implications of Ukraine’s struggle and the potential consequences of abandoning it.