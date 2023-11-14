The Clock is Ticking: Ukraine Faces Time Limit for Counteroffensive

As Ukraine presses on with its counteroffensive against Russian forces, there is a looming deadline that cannot be ignored. The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley, has warned that the changing weather will heavily impact Ukraine’s ability to maneuver on the battlefield in just six weeks.

With mud and rain becoming major obstacles, the window of opportunity for Ukraine to make significant progress is narrowing. While the Biden administration remains optimistic, stating that the counteroffensive has been steadily advancing since June, the reality is that time is running out.

Incremental gains have been reported near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, a crucial area for Ukraine’s attack. However, the Ukrainian troops still face challenges, as the Russian forces hold higher ground nearby, giving them a strategic advantage.

Despite the difficult terrain and slow progress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky maintains that Ukraine still has the initiative. He compared the counteroffensive to a feature film, cautioning against expecting quick results. Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, echoes this sentiment, acknowledging the complexity of the situation due to Russia’s well-planned defensive lines and extensive minefields.

Looking back at Ukraine’s previous counteroffensive in 2022, analysts highlight the possibility of a longer campaign. The Russian forces were pushed out of the Kharkiv region, culminating in the recapture of Lyman by Ukrainian forces in late September. The counteroffensive continued in the south for another six weeks until the liberation of Kherson in early November.

However, there are debates among analysts and policymakers about the strategy employed during that time. Some argue that Ukraine should have maintained its momentum, while others point to insufficient weapons and ammunition from Western allies as a hindrance.

As Ukraine faces the challenges of the changing weather, there are concerns that pausing offensive operations over the winter could allow Russia to strengthen its defenses further. The clock is ticking, and Ukraine must make the most of the remaining weeks before the weather hampers their counteroffensive.

