A Fresh Perspective on the Russian Occupation of Ukraine

In a recent interview with CNN, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley provided insight into the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Milley revealed that Russia currently has a staggering number of troops, well over 200,000, stationed in the occupied parts of Ukraine. This large military presence has raised concerns about the extent of Russian control in the region.

While Ukraine’s counteroffensive has faced criticism for its slow pace and limited gains, Milley emphasized that the Ukrainian military is far from a spent force. He highlighted that Ukraine has managed to break through several Russian defensive lines, demonstrating a significant level of resilience and determination.

It is worth noting that Ukraine’s campaign is not without limitations. Milley stated that even if the counteroffensive achieves all its objectives, it would not be enough to completely oust Russian forces from Ukraine. The process of ejecting 200,000 occupying troops is expected to take a considerable amount of time and effort.

Despite these challenges, recent weeks have seen some promising developments for Ukraine. The military successfully breached the first line of Russian defenses in the south and began engaging in battles along the supposedly weaker second line. General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who leads military operations in the east, confirmed that Ukrainian troops had also broken through a Russian defensive line near Bakhmut.

One notable achievement was the liberation of the Klishchiivka village, south of the occupied city. This victory created a bridgehead for further counteroffensive operations in the area, according to Ukrainian military spokesperson Illia Yevlash.

