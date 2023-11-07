Artforum Editor-in-Chief David Velasco Faces Termination Amid Controversy

Amidst a brewing controversy, Artforum’s editor-in-chief, David Velasco, has been fired after the publication of an open letter supporting Palestine during the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The letter, which initially overlooked Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, faced backlash from readers and advertisers. As a result, Velasco’s termination has sparked debates on free speech, artist representation, and the role of cultural institutions in political activism.

Velasco, who had been with Artforum since 2005 and assumed the role of editor-in-chief in 2017, expressed disappointment in his dismissal. He argued that Artforum had always stood for freedom of speech and the voices of artists, questioning the magazine’s response to outside pressure.

The open letter, published on Artforum and signed by thousands, voiced support for Palestinian liberation and criticized cultural institutions for their silence on Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Although later clarified to reflect the individual signatories’ views, the letter drew sharp criticism from the art community. WhatsApp campaigns urging advertisers to sever ties with the magazine were launched, and some artists retracted their endorsements while others continued to support the cause.

Artforum’s publishers, Danielle McConnell and Kate Koza, distanced themselves from the letter, stating that its posting was inconsistent with the magazine’s editorial norms. They expressed regret over the misconceptions it caused regarding Artforum’s stance on the geopolitical issue.

Velasco’s dismissal has come as a shock to many, as he successfully steered the magazine through a sexual harassment lawsuit and reinstated its revered status in the art realm. Prior to his termination, several artists had praised Velasco’s leadership and vision for Artforum in a letter to Jay Penske, the recent acquirer of the magazine.

As the controversy unfolds, questions arise about the boundaries of free speech, the responsibility of cultural institutions in political matters, and the challenges faced by magazines in navigating complex and sensitive subjects. The art and political landscapes continue to intersect, leaving lasting impacts on the individuals and institutions involved.