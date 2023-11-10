The Complexity of US-Turkey Relations: From Gaza to Ukraine

Turkey’s president has criticized the West for its perceived hypocrisy in mourning civilian deaths in Ukraine while seemingly turning a blind eye to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, recently visited Turkey in an attempt to assuage the anger of this difficult yet strategic ally during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He met with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, who emphasized the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to protect innocent civilians and prevent further displacement.

The meeting between Blinken and Fidan takes place amidst rising anger in Turkey and the wider region towards Israel and the West. It is worth noting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had chosen to visit a remote part of the country, seemingly sending a message of displeasure to Blinken. Furthermore, Turkish police dispersed hundreds of protesters using tear gas and water cannons outside a US air base in southeastern Turkey, highlighting the intensity of public sentiment.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, Israel’s relentless attacks have claimed the lives of approximately 10,000 people, half of whom are children. The Israeli authorities claim that their military operation was in response to Hamas fighters killing more than 1,400 individuals and taking over 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip. These devastating events are sure to impact the relationship between the US and Turkey, as both are NATO members and have involvement in conflicts across the Middle East.

However, tensions between the US and Turkey are not limited to the Middle East. The relationship has been strained by a series of issues, including the Turkish Parliament’s delay in approving Sweden’s membership in NATO, which has caused frustration in Washington. The US has also imposed sanctions on Turkish individuals and companies suspected of supporting Russia in evading sanctions and providing equipment for the Ukraine conflict. Ankara, on the other hand, is unhappy with the US Congress’s delay in approving a deal to modernize the Turkish Air Force with F-16 fighter jets, a deal endorsed by President Joe Biden.

Furthermore, Turkey has expressed reservations about US support for Kurdish forces in Syria, perceiving them as affiliates of the PKK, a group engaged in a longstanding struggle for autonomy against the Turkish state. As a result, Turkey has increased airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq as a form of retaliation for an attack in Ankara claimed by the PKK.

Blinken’s visit to Turkey follows his recent visit to the Middle East, where he engaged in talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank. Blinken has been faced with mounting calls from Arab nations for a ceasefire in the Israeli offensive. While Blinken supports Israel’s position, he has also emphasized Washington’s commitment to alleviating civilian suffering in Gaza.

President Erdogan has stated that Turkey is working behind the scenes with regional allies to ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, he has severed all contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that Netanyahu is no longer a viable dialogue partner. Erdogan has also criticized the West for its perceived double standards in the region, accusing it of losing its moral authority.

