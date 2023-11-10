Concerns Arise Over Russia-Iran Cooperation and Potential Threats in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — The growing relationship between Russia and Iran has raised concerns among top US Air Force officials stationed in the Middle East. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of US Air Force Central, expressed worry over the dangers posed by Russia’s “cooperation and collusion” with Iran, particularly regarding the supply of bomb-carrying drones. This collaboration has the potential to make Iran’s drone program more lethal, increasing risks throughout the wider Middle East region.

The concerns extend beyond airspace over Syria, where American pilots have already encountered more aggressive tactics from Russian pilots. There is also growing unease over Iran’s threats to commercial ships in the Persian Gulf. To address these risks, the US has deployed additional air power to safeguard commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil transportation.

“It is alarming to witness the deepening relationship between Russia and Iran, with the provision of drones by Iran to Russia,” stated Grynkewich during a press conference at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi. “This unexpected dependency of Russia on Iran for military capabilities suggests possible collaboration and raises concerns.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations and the Russian Embassy in Washington have not responded to requests for comments on this matter. However, there have been conflicting explanations from Tehran regarding the drones provided to Russia, which have been used in conflicts such as Ukraine. Expert analysis and evidence suggest that these drones have originated from Iran. They have been used in significant numbers on the battlefield, indicating constant resupplying by Iran.

The US Air Force commander expressed additional concerns about the potential for Russia to enhance Iran’s drone technology, making the bomb-carrying devices even more dangerous. He also emphasized that Russia’s debt to Iran for these munitions could lead to increased pressure on American pilots involved in missions over Syria and Iraq, targeting the remnants of the Islamic State group.

The emergence of potential cooperation and collusion between Russia and Iran within Syria has become a focal point of attention. Russian pilots have been displaying increasingly aggressive behavior in close proximity to US fighter jets and drones in Syrian airspace. Recent incidents have shown Russian pilots dumping fuel on drones and attempting to set them on fire with flares. Despite a slight reduction in such behavior over the past few weeks, it is still considered unprofessional and in violation of established rules.

To minimize the risk of aerial clashes and maintain a level of communication, the US and Russia maintain a “deconfliction line” to coordinate their aircraft movements over Syria. While 90% of the interactions are routine, the remaining 10% are characterized by intense disputes over actions taken by each country.

Regarding Syria, Grynkewich highlighted the presence of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which continues to operate in the country despite the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash. Tensions exist between Wagner forces and Russian military units, but they have seemingly reached an agreement to continue operating together to achieve the objectives of the Russian Federation in Syria.

In response to concerns about Iran targeting shipping in the Persian Gulf, the US has deployed a significant number of sailors, Marines, and military aircraft to the region. There are also plans to potentially place US troops on board commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This flexible deployment is expected to continue, aided by the extensive network of US military bases throughout the Middle East.

While there is an enduring commitment to the region, questions have been raised about the necessity of deploying excessive forces in the Middle East, given the growing threats posed by China and Russia. Grynkewich acknowledged that the mission to counter the Islamic State group may be nearing its final stages, potentially leading to a downsizing of US forces in the coming years. The focus will shift towards fostering normalized relationships that can effectively maintain pressure on ISIS without requiring a substantial task force.

