The UN Director Resigns, Highlighting Concerns Over the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The resignation of the director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has sparked both debate and reflection on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a letter addressed to the UN high commissioner, Craig Mokhiber expressed his deep concern over what he believes to be a “genocide” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. While his retirement was already impending due to reaching retirement age, his departure has brought attention to the UN’s perceived failure to prevent such atrocities.

Mokhiber’s letter emphasized the need for stronger action from the international community to halt the ongoing violence. He criticized the UN for its inability to prevent previous genocides, citing examples such as the Rwandan genocide, the persecution of Muslims in Bosnia, the plight of the Yazidis in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. Mokhiber argued that the current situation in Gaza follows a similar pattern of systematic persecution and purging, leaving no doubt in his mind that it should be considered a textbook case of genocide.

Moreover, Mokhiber expressed his disappointment with the stance of Western countries, including the US, UK, and much of Europe, whom he accused of being complicit in Israel’s assault on Palestine. He highlighted their failure to meet treaty obligations under the Geneva Conventions and their role in providing political and diplomatic cover for Israel. However, the letter did not mention the attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which occurred on 7 October.

Controversially, Mokhiber also called for the effective end to the state of Israel and the establishment of a single, democratic secular state in all of historic Palestine, where Christians, Muslims, and Jews would have equal rights. This proposal aims to dismantle what he perceives as a deeply racist, settler-colonial project and strive for an end to apartheid in the region.

While opinions on Mokhiber’s resignation have been mixed, his departure has certainly reignited discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some argue that it sheds light on the need for the UN to address the issue with greater urgency and impartiality, while others accuse Mokhiber of employing overt antisemitism.

In the end, Mokhiber’s resignation serves as a reminder that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to be a complex and deeply rooted problem that requires international attention and action towards achieving a just and lasting solution.