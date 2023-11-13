UN Official Resigns, Highlighting the Plight of Palestinian Civilians

In a surprising move, the director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has resigned, citing the failure of the UN to address what he believes is a genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Craig Mokhiber, who reached retirement age, expressed his frustration with the organization’s inability to prevent what he describes as the wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people.

Mokhiber’s letter to the UN high commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk, outlined his concerns and condemned the US, the UK, and much of Europe for their complicity in the Israeli assault. He accused these countries of not only refusing to meet their treaty obligations under the Geneva Conventions but also providing political and diplomatic cover for Israel’s actions.

While Mokhiber’s resignation letter did not mention the attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which killed many civilians and took hostages, it called for the effective end of the state of Israel. He argued for the establishment of a single, democratic secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

Mokhiber’s departure from his position has sparked mixed reactions. Some see his resignation as a powerful indictment of the double standards employed by the UN when it comes to Israel and Palestine. They argue that the organization needs to reassess its approach to human rights in the region, free from pressure exerted by certain governments. Others, however, accuse Mokhiber of espousing anti-Semitism and promoting the destruction of Israel.

The plight of Palestinian civilians in Gaza remains a contentious issue, with ongoing violence and human rights violations causing immense suffering. The international community must address these concerns, seeking a just and sustainable resolution to the conflict that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals involved.

*Sourced article: [theguardian.com](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/31/top-un-official-in-new-york-resigns-over-genocide-of-palestinian-civilians)*