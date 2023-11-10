KYIV – Recent days have seen a significant escalation of fighting along the northern portion of the eastern front in Ukraine, according to the commander of Kyiv’s ground forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who personally visited Ukrainian troops in the area, reported that Russian forces had regrouped and resumed attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, and were pushing towards the strategically important city of Kupiansk.

The objective of the enemy forces, as stated by Syrskyi, is to defeat the Ukrainian troops and encircle Kupiansk while advancing towards the Oskil River. The intensity of the fighting has reached a high point, with Russian forces launching dozens of assaults daily. However, Ukrainian troops have displayed resilience and determination, managing to hold their ground thus far.

The deteriorating situation in the northeast is further exacerbated by ongoing attacks on the city of Avdiivka, an important urban center in a different section of the eastern front. These simultaneous offensives have sparked concerns among Russian and Western officials, who view them as a renewed push by Kremlin forces.

In recent months, Ukraine had made some limited progress with its counteroffensive in the east, particularly near Bakhmut and in the south, where it aims to reach the Sea of Azov. However, the gains achieved have been incremental, and the latest developments indicate a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

