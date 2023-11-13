United Nations Official Resigns, Advocates for Equality in Gaza

A prominent former United Nations (UN) official in New York has recently resigned, citing the organization’s failure to address what he describes as a dire situation in Gaza, characterized as a “textbook case of genocide.” Craig Mokhiber, a renowned international human rights lawyer and former Director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has gone public with his resignation letter, which has gained significant attention.

In a recent interview with Democracy Now!, Mokhiber asserts that the UN applies a “different set of rules” when addressing Israel’s violations of international law. By refusing to utilize its enforcement mechanisms, the organization allegedly acts as a “smokescreen” that enables the ongoing dispossession of Palestinians. Mokhiber claims that it is widely acknowledged within the UN that the so-called two-state solution is virtually impossible to achieve. He calls for a new approach based on equality for all parties involved.

During the interview, Mokhiber also raises concerns about the inaction of the International Criminal Court and the global suppression of pro-Palestinian advocacy. He suggests that allegations of antisemitism are often made in bad faith to deflect legitimate criticism of Israeli policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What prompted Craig Mokhiber’s resignation?

A: Mokhiber resigned from his position as a UN official due to the organization’s failure to address what he believes is a “textbook case of genocide” in Gaza.

Q: How does Mokhiber view the UN’s approach in addressing Israel’s violations of international law?

A: According to Mokhiber, the UN follows a different set of rules when it comes to Israel, refusing to utilize its enforcement mechanisms. He argues that this allows for further dispossession of Palestinians behind a smokescreen.

Q: What does Mokhiber propose as a solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: Mokhiber suggests that the two-state solution is effectively impossible and calls for a new paradigm based on equality for all parties involved.

Q: What concerns does Mokhiber raise about the International Criminal Court?

A: Mokhiber expresses concern about the inaction of the International Criminal Court in addressing the situation in Gaza.

Q: What does Mokhiber say about accusations of antisemitism?

A: Mokhiber believes that accusations of antisemitism are often made in bad faith to deflect legitimate criticism of Israeli policies.