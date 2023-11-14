In a shocking turn of events, classified files recently obtained have shed light on Hamas’ disturbing intentions to launch targeted attacks on innocent civilians, specifically elementary schools and a youth center. These documents, written in Arabic and marked as “top secret,” reveal meticulously crafted strategies to maximize casualties, take hostages, and swiftly transport them into the Gaza Strip.

Although the Israeli authorities are still assessing the full extent of the tragedy that unfolded in Kfar Sa’ad, it has become evident that Hamas operatives carried out orchestrated assaults on vulnerable communities, deliberately seeking out areas where citizens, including children, congregate. The documents, discovered on the bodies of Hamas militants by Israeli first responders, contain intricate maps and explicit instructions outlining Hamas’ aims to slay or detain individuals, including school children.

One document, labeled with utmost secrecy, outlines Combat Unit 1’s task of overtaking the prominent Da’at school, while Combat Unit 2 is instructed to seize hostages, search the Bnei Akiva youth center, and scrutinize the old Da’at school. Another classified file, named “Top Secret Maneuver,” details the division of responsibilities between two Hamas units, with the objective of securing the east and west sides of Kfar Sa’ad. This merciless plan includes directives to eliminate as many people as possible and take captives. Further orders involve encircling a dining hall and holding hostages within its confines.

The evidence of the meticulously orchestrated attack on Kfar Sa’ad is just a fraction of the extensive collection of documents under thorough examination by Israeli officials. These alarming records reveal that Hamas had been methodically amassing intelligence on every kibbutz neighboring Gaza, devising dedicated assault plans for each village while deliberately focusing on targeting women and children.

FAQ

Q: What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates in the Gaza Strip. It has been designated as a terrorist group by several countries.

Q: What was the purpose of Hamas’ attacks on elementary schools and a youth center?

According to the obtained documents, Hamas intended to cause significant harm by targeting areas where civilians, including children, gather.

Q: How were these documents discovered?

Israeli first responders found the documents on the bodies of Hamas terrorists following the attacks.

Q: Are there any other implications revealed by these documents?

The documents indicate a broader pattern of Hamas gathering intelligence on various kibbutzim near Gaza and devising specific plans to attack them, with a deliberate focus on the targeting of women and children.

Sources:

nbcnews.com