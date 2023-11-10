Political Unrest Grips Armenia as Protests Continue

Armenia is currently facing a wave of anti-government protests as demonstrators take to the streets to demand the removal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. The protests, which began on September 20, have continued to escalate, with dozens of people being detained by the police.

According to official reports, 84 individuals have been arrested and charged with disobeying police orders. However, opposition groups claim that the actual number of detainees is much higher, estimating around 350. The opposition leaders called for street blockades and other protest actions on September 22 in an attempt to pressure Pashinian to step down.

The main cause of the unrest stems from the government’s response to Azerbaijan’s recent offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region with a significant ethnic Armenian population. Critics accuse Pashinian of inadequate support for the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh during the conflict.

Protesters have vowed to continue their action until their demands are met and plan to disrupt a meeting of Pashinian’s cabinet. The police have warned that they will take “special measures” if the clashes with demonstrators persist. Stun grenades have already been used by the police during previous clashes.

The protests have attracted a diverse range of participants, including Levon Kocharian, the son of Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharian. Kocharian’s lawyer stated that he was severely beaten by law enforcement officers during his arrest.

As tensions continue to escalate, opposition leaders have announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings against Pashinian. The situation remains delicate and volatile, with both sides standing firm in their positions. The hope for a peaceful solution and resolution to the political unrest remains uncertain.