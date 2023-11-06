Russian General Sergei Surovikin Reemerges: A Tale of Inconclusive Answers

Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has been missing from the public eye for more than two months, has resurfaced in an unexpected manner. In June, Surovikin vanished following Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny. Speculation arose regarding his whereabouts, and even reporters took the opportunity to press Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the general’s location during Russian-Turkish talks. However, Shoigu declined to answer, leaving everyone in suspense.

Yet, less than an hour later, an image appeared on a Telegram messaging app channel associated with media personality Ksenia Sobchak. The image featured General Surovikin and his wife, both dressed in civilian clothing. The channel, Ostorozhno Novosti, reported that the general is alive, well, and residing at home with his family in Moscow. According to Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of the now-closed Ekho Moskvy radio station, Surovikin is currently on leave and at the disposal of the Defense Ministry.

The New York Times later corroborated Surovikin’s reappearance, citing anonymous U.S. officials and an insider from the Defense Ministry. The Russian source revealed that the general was released from custody after Prigozhin’s untimely death in a plane crash on August 23. It remains uncertain if there are any restrictions on Surovikin’s movements or other limitations imposed upon him.

A source close to the Defense Ministry, speaking anonymously to The Moscow Times, mentioned that Surovikin seemed to have distanced himself from his military colleagues after the military’s internal investigations into his alleged involvement in Prigozhin’s mutiny concluded. The source described a sense of disconnection from Surovikin, as if he had chosen his own path and was detached from the consequences.

Despite the curiosity surrounding Surovikin’s reappearance, the Defense Ministry and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov have remained silent on the matter. As of now, the general’s future prospects within the military are unclear. However, the fact remains that Sergei Surovikin is back, leaving us with more questions than answers.