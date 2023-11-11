Air Force Commander Linked to Prigozhin Dismissed, Surovikin’s Fate Uncertain

In a surprising turn of events, General Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, has been dismissed as chief of the air force, according to reports from Russian state media. Surovikin’s dismissal comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his fate, as he has not been seen in public since June 23-24.

Previously, Surovikin was linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, who orchestrated a brief armed rebellion. During the uprising, Surovikin appeared in a video urging Prigozhin to pull the mercenaries back. The rebellion, which posed a serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule, was eventually called off to avoid bloodshed.

The exact reasons behind Surovikin’s dismissal remain unclear. Reports suggest that he may have known about the rebellion in advance, prompting speculation about his whereabouts and whether he had been detained. However, Surovikin’s daughter confirmed in late June that her father had not been arrested.

According to anonymous sources cited by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Surovikin has been replaced as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov, who currently heads the main staff of the air force. The Russian government has not officially commented on this report, and independent confirmation is yet to be obtained.

While Surovikin was previously known as “General Armageddon” for his brutal military campaign in Syria, his role in leading Russia’s operations in Ukraine has been highly controversial. Under his command, Russian forces launched regular missile barrages on Ukrainian cities, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure and disrupting essential services.

It is worth noting that both Surovikin and Prigozhin were involved in the conflict in Syria, where Russian forces supported President Bashar Assad’s government. Following Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, Surovikin was replaced by Gen. Valery Gerasimov as commander in Ukraine but continued to serve as a deputy commander.

While Surovikin’s fate remains uncertain, Prigozhin appears to still be in charge of the Wagner mercenary group, which has had notable successes in capturing Ukrainian cities. Prigozhin launched the rebellion to protest the alleged mismanagement of the war in Ukraine by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other military leaders.

In July, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner commanders before they agreed to depart for exile in Belarus. Prigozhin has since made a public appearance at a Russia-Africa summit and posted a video address where he expressed his intention to recruit strong and courageous men to work for Wagner in Africa.

As this story continues to unfold, it raises questions about the dynamics within Russia’s military leadership and the extent of Prigozhin’s influence. The dismissal of Surovikin and his supposed ties to Prigozhin highlight the complexities and power struggles within the Russian defense and security establishment.

