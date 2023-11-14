US Army Urged to Strengthen Guam’s Defense Amid Growing Chinese Threat

Amidst escalating military tensions in the Pacific region, House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher is calling for the United States Army to take immediate action to protect Guam from the increasing threat posed by China’s missile capabilities. In a letter addressed to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Gallagher expressed his concerns about the strategic significance of Guam and the vulnerability it faces.

Guam, as an essential territory of the United States, plays a pivotal role in defending American allies and interests in the region. With Naval Base Guam and Anderson Air Force Base housing crucial military assets, including submarines, strategic bombers, and fighters, the island serves as a critical outpost for the United States. Over 20,000 U.S. troops are stationed on Guam, further highlighting its importance in maintaining regional security.

However, Gallagher emphasized that Guam’s proximity to China makes it a prime target for the People’s Republic of China’s advanced missile systems. China’s long-standing development of short and intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Guam, as well as U.S. airfields in Japan, raises significant concerns regarding the island’s defense capabilities. Of particular worry are China’s highly capable cruise missiles, deployed from multiple platforms such as submarines, ships, and bombers.

The current defense infrastructure in Guam, including sea and land-based ballistic missile defense systems, has notable gaps in countering China’s cruise missile threat. Gallagher expressed apprehension about delays in deploying ground-based missile defense systems, which would address this specific vulnerability. Supply chain issues have caused delays in the delivery of launcher prototypes, creating uncertainties and potential setbacks in the timeline for implementing an effective air defense system.

In light of these challenges, Gallagher is urging the U.S. Army to provide transparency regarding the delays and explore alternative options to bridge the defense gap. He also inquired about potential collaboration with allies Japan and Australia to enhance Guam’s land-based cruise missile defense capabilities. Gallagher stressed the urgency of these issues, as the evolving threats in the region necessitate immediate action to fortify Guam’s defenses.

As geopolitical tensions continue to shape strategic considerations in the Pacific, Gallagher’s call for information and action reflects the growing importance of addressing the emerging threat posed by China’s missile capabilities in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the importance of Guam to the United States?

A: Guam serves as an essential outpost for the United States, hosting crucial military assets and supporting operations in the Asia-Pacific region. It houses Naval Base Guam, the Navy’s sole submarine base in the western Pacific, and Anderson Air Force Base, capable of hosting strategic bombers and fighters.

Q: Why is Guam vulnerable to China’s missile threat?

A: Guam’s proximity to China makes it a prime target for China’s missile capabilities. China has developed advanced short and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, including highly capable cruise missiles, posing a significant threat to Guam’s defense.

Q: What are the concerns regarding Guam’s defense against China’s missiles?

A: There are significant gaps in Guam’s defense against China’s cruise missiles. The current defense infrastructure has limitations in countering this specific threat, and delays in deploying ground-based missile defense systems further exacerbate the vulnerability.

Q: How is the U.S. Army addressing these concerns?

A: House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher is urging the U.S. Army to provide crucial information on the delays and explore alternative options to bridge the defense gap. Collaboration with allies such as Japan and Australia to enhance land-based cruise missile defense capabilities is also being considered.