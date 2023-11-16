FAQs About Your FT.com Trial

What does my trial include?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, including all the features and content offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. With our Premium Digital package, you will also have access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. To compare the features of our Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which offers complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you prefer cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial. In the “Settings & Account” section, you can choose to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access. Alternatively, you can downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. Compare our Standard and Premium Digital packages here. Any changes you make will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period, allowing you to continue enjoying the benefits until that time.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments to make it convenient for you to subscribe to FT.com.