In a recent panel discussion, Stian Jenssen, chief of staff to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, suggested that Ukraine could be offered NATO membership in exchange for ceding territory to Russia. While the idea was met with criticism from Ukraine, it reflects a potential shift in NATO’s strategy towards the ongoing conflict.

The Italian daily La Stampa commends NATO for adopting a new tone and moving away from war rhetoric. The suggestion of a territorial exchange for security signifies an excursion into reasoning, rather than pursuing a destructive path against Russia. This shift in approach indicates a willingness to negotiate and explore alternative solutions.

However, The Daily Telegraph warns that the Russian leadership will likely use this opportunity to divide the West. With differing opinions within Europe on whether to maintain solidarity with Ukraine or pursue a negotiated settlement, the Kremlin may exploit these divisions to further their own agenda. Heightened spying operations may be employed to gather intelligence and sow division within the Western alliance.

T24 from Turkey emphasizes the war-weariness of the West. Financial aid to Ukraine has reached substantial levels and poses a question of how long such support can be sustained. The economic problems and political turmoil faced by Western countries raise concerns about the continued commitment and financial investment in Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Russia expert András Rácz argues that it is premature to deem Ukraine’s counter-offensive as a failure. The ongoing operations still involve a significant number of Ukrainian soldiers and the deployment of tanks received from Western allies. Ukraine’s consistent attacks on Russian supply lines indicate an ongoing determination to resist and potentially achieve success.

Newspaper taz from Germany expresses outrage at the potential consequences for Ukraine if the proposed scenario were to come to fruition. It highlights the devastating impact such an exchange of territory could have on Ukraine’s sovereignty and further destabilize the region.

While the idea of offering NATO membership in exchange for territory cession is contentious and unacceptable to Ukraine, it opens up new possibilities for diplomatic discussions. The shift in rhetoric and strategy by NATO reflects the complexities and challenges of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to finding a resolution.