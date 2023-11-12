Sixteen high-ranking government officials have been detained in Libya following an investigation into the collapse of two dams in the coastal city of Derna. The incident occurred earlier this month after heavy rains, resulting in catastrophic floods that claimed the lives of thousands of people. The attorney general’s office has released a statement announcing the initiation of a criminal case against the officials responsible for managing the country’s dam facilities. Among those detained are the city’s mayor and present and former water infrastructure authorities.

The torrential rainfall and the subsequent bursting of the dams unleashed a massive wave of water, engulfing entire neighborhoods and sweeping them into the sea. The devastation caused by the floods has resulted in nearly 4,000 reported deaths, with an additional 9,000 people still unaccounted for, according to the World Health Organization. The tragedy has incited protests in Derna, with local residents demanding the removal of those in power.

In response to the investigations, the attorney general’s office announced that the 16 officials have been placed under pre-trial detention following interrogations. The office is also looking into others connected to the floods, particularly those who may have unlawfully benefited from the city’s reconstruction project. The statement indicated a request for an expanded investigation into all parties responsible for the Derna flood incident, including those involved in the mismanagement of the reconstruction project and any illegal financial gains obtained as a result.

It is worth noting that Derna has a history of flooding, with the dam reservoirs being the primary cause of fatal floods dating back to 1942. Research from Libya’s Sebha University, published last year, highlights the susceptibility of Derna to flooding and the high flood risks associated with the dams. The two dams that burst were constructed by a Yugoslav company between 1973 and 1977. The Derna dam stands at a height of 75 meters (246 feet) and has a storage capacity of 18 million cubic meters (4.76 billion gallons), while the second dam, Mansour, is 45 meters (148 feet) tall and has a capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters (396 million gallons). However, the dams have not undergone maintenance since 2002, as stated by the city’s deputy mayor Ahmed Madroud.

The evidence suggests that the potential risks associated with the dams were known. The research paper from Sebha University emphasized the urgent need for periodic maintenance to prevent the occurrence of catastrophic flooding. The authors recommended immediate action to address the existing dams, highlighting the potential devastating impact on the valley’s residents and the city in the event of a major flood.

FAQ

Q: What caused the deadly floods in Derna, Libya?



A: The floods in Derna were caused by heavy rain and the subsequent collapse of two dams in the city.

A: The floods in Derna were caused by heavy rain and the subsequent collapse of two dams in the city. Q: How many officials have been detained in connection with the floods?



A: Sixteen officials, including the city’s mayor and water infrastructure authorities, have been detained as part of the investigation.

A: Sixteen officials, including the city’s mayor and water infrastructure authorities, have been detained as part of the investigation. Q: How many deaths and missing individuals have been reported?



A: Nearly 4,000 deaths have been reported, and approximately 9,000 people remain unaccounted for.

A: Nearly 4,000 deaths have been reported, and approximately 9,000 people remain unaccounted for. Q: Are the dams in Derna regularly maintained?



A: No, the dams have not undergone maintenance since 2002, as confirmed by the city’s deputy mayor.

A: No, the dams have not undergone maintenance since 2002, as confirmed by the city’s deputy mayor. Q: Was there any prior warning about the flood risks?



A: Yes, a research paper published by Sebha University in Libya last year highlighted the high flood risk associated with the dams in Derna and the need for regular maintenance.

Source: CNN (www.cnn.com)