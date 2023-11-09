Hamas Prioritizes Self-Protection Over Civilian Safety: A Disturbing Revelation

In a recent interview, Moussa Abu Marzouk, a prominent member of Hamas’s political bureau, revealed a troubling truth about the priorities of the terrorist organization. Contrary to expectations, Abu Marzouk stated that Hamas is not responsible for protecting the civilians in Gaza, where they have been in control since 2007. He emphasized that the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas is solely for the purpose of safeguarding their own fighters.

The reason behind Hamas’s decision to prioritize their own safety over the protection of innocent lives lies in the reality of constant airstrikes launched by Israel. Abu Marzouk explained that the tunnels offer Hamas fighters the only viable means of self-defense in the face of relentless bombings. Rather than investing in civilian shelters, Hamas has focused its resources on constructing an intricate network of tunnels, stretching a staggering 500 kilometers (310 miles) throughout Gaza.

While Hamas vehemently denies any responsibility for safeguarding the civilians living under their rule, Abu Marzouk points out that it is the duty of the United Nations to protect the population, specifically highlighting the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). This agency operates within Gaza, the West Bank, and other Middle East countries to provide basic services to Palestinian refugees. Abu Marzouk believes that it is the UN’s obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens of Gaza, particularly given that 75% of its population are refugees.

Interestingly, Abu Marzouk places the blame for civilian protection on Israel, citing the Geneva Convention. He argues that Israel, being the occupying power, is obliged to cater to the needs of the Gazan population. However, it is worth noting that Hamas itself has repeatedly violated the same convention by launching tens of thousands of rockets at Israeli cities over the past two decades.

This revelation from a high-ranking Hamas official sheds light on the twisted priorities of the organization. By focusing on building tunnels for their own protection, they have shown a callous disregard for the safety of the very people they claim to represent. As tension between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, it becomes increasingly evident that the plight of innocent civilians is not a top concern for the terrorist group.