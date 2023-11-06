France’s Highest Court Upholds School Ban on Abayas

France’s highest administrative court has ruled that the school ban on abayas, traditional over-garments worn by some Muslim women, is legal. The State Council rejected the motion filed by an association seeking an injunction against the ban, stating that it was not discriminatory towards Muslims.

The government’s decision to ban the abaya in schools was based on the rule of secularism in education, which has already prohibited Muslim headscarves due to their display of religious affiliation. However, the association representing Muslims argued that the ban was discriminatory and could incite hatred and racial profiling against Muslims.

The State Council’s ruling maintains the ban, despite concerns from the Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) that it could lead to increased discrimination. The CFCM is considering filing its own complaint before the State Council to address these concerns.

During the court hearing, the association’s lawyer argued that the abaya should be seen as a traditional garment rather than a religious one. He also accused the government of using the ban for political gain. The association’s president criticized the rule as “sexist” and targeting Arab girls specifically.

Since the start of the school year, French schools have sent home numerous girls for refusing to remove their abayas. While the majority complied with the change, approximately 67 girls refused and were sent home. This ban affects a significant portion of France’s population, as around 10 percent of its inhabitants are estimated to be Muslim, with roots in North African countries such as Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia.

While the court’s decision highlights the legality of the ban, it also raises questions about the balance between secularism, religious freedom, and potential discrimination. The ongoing discussions surrounding this issue will continue to shape the relationship between the state and religious practices in France.