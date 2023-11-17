Chinese University Leads the Way: English Requirement Removed

In a bold move that is sure to shake up China’s education system, Xian Jiaotong University has become the first top-tier university to eliminate the English language requirement for degrees. This groundbreaking change is part of the university’s effort to adapt to the latest developments in the academic landscape.

The university, which is known for its exceptional academic standards, emphasized that this adjustment is a normal measure taken to align with the changing needs of students. Although English courses will still be taught at the college level, the removal of the CET (College English Test) requirement marks a significant shift in the university’s approach to language education.

Critics argue that this change may lead to a decrease in student motivation to learn English; however, experts believe that the importance of English in China’s education system as a whole will not diminish. In fact, English proficiency continues to be highly valued in the job market, offering students with higher English levels greater opportunities.

While some companies and universities may still require English proficiency due to the associated benefits of bilingualism, the belief that learning a second language hinders native language skills is unfounded. Studies show that children have the remarkable ability to become bilingual or even multilingual without negatively impacting their native language abilities. Similarly, college students, who have already achieved proficiency in their mother tongue, possess the capacity to learn and utilize multiple languages effectively.

This move by Xian Jiaotong University reflects a greater conversation surrounding the weighting of English in China’s national college entrance exam (gaokao). Some lawmakers have proposed reducing the focus on English and placing greater emphasis on the Chinese language. This adjustment would alleviate the pressure on students, especially those from rural areas where English is seldom spoken.

Advocates for the reform argue that the practical value of CET courses is limited for many individuals. They maintain that learning a foreign language is primarily aimed at gaining admission into higher education, rather than for real-life usage. While it is true that high scores on the CET do not necessarily guarantee effective English communication, supporters of the current system argue for its reform rather than its complete abolition.

Instead of perceiving this change as a devaluation of the English language, it is crucial to recognize that Chinese higher education institutions are reevaluating the effectiveness of college-level English exams. The focus now is on tailoring language training to meet the evolving educational and career needs of students. From speech delivery to interpersonal communication, universities should provide a diverse range of language training opportunities.

This groundbreaking decision by Xian Jiaotong University serves as a catalyst for further discussion on language education in China. As the nation continues to adapt to the demands of a globalized world, it is essential to explore innovative approaches to language learning that empower students for success in their academic and professional pursuits.

