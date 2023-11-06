China and US Officials Hold Talks in Malta

High-ranking officials from China and the United States convened in Malta over the weekend for bilateral talks aimed at discussing key concerns and maintaining diplomatic relations. The meeting took place as part of ongoing efforts to foster open communication and responsibly manage the relationship between the two countries.

While the talks were held between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the meeting carries significant weight as it sets the stage for a potential encounter between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting scheduled for November.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including global and regional security issues, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the stability of the Korean peninsula, and the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Both parties characterized the talks as “candid, substantive, and constructive,” according to statements released by the White House and China’s Foreign Ministry.

As the meeting coincided with Wang’s upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, it highlights the strategic importance of China’s foreign relations and its pursuit of stability in international affairs.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry announced that Vice President Han Zheng would represent the country at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, indicating that neither Wang nor President Xi will attend.

Notably, the discussions in Malta did not address the apparent disappearances of China’s former foreign minister, Qin Gang, and defense minister, Li Shangfu. These developments have raised questions about changes within China’s leadership and the potential impact on its foreign policy.

Overall, the talks in Malta demonstrate both China and the United States’ commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and finding ways to stabilize and improve their bilateral relations in the face of complex international challenges.