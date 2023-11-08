Discovering the Secrets of Exeter Cathedral’s Burial Crypt

Exeter Cathedral, a magnificent structure of Christian worship in Devon, England, has recently unveiled its hidden treasures. Archaeologists working on the cathedral’s Development Project have unearthed a burial crypt filled with stone-lined tombs, revealing a medieval VIP laid to rest at the heart of the sacred site.

Previously believed to lack an inner crypt due to its sandy and marshy foundation, Exeter Cathedral’s newly discovered crypt shatters architectural traditions. The construction of the cathedral, with its classic Gothic design, soaring vaulted ceilings, and splendid stained-glass windows, is now understood to include this hidden chamber of remembrance.

Among the remarkable findings in the crypt are the remains of Bishop William Brewer, a 13th-century influential figure in medieval England. Brewer’s close association with King Henry III enabled him to wield great power and advocate for royal interests. His burial in this sacred space speaks to the political and religious dynamics of the time.

Furthermore, the tomb of Bishop William Warelwast, nephew of William the Conqueror, was also uncovered. Warelwast, known for his intellectual prowess and leadership qualities, served as the powerful Bishop of Exeter from 1107 AD until his death in 1137 AD. Not only did he contribute significantly to the growth and development of the diocese, but his familial ties to the Norman conquest offer valuable insights into the history of medieval England.

The excavation has also revealed fragments of medieval and Victorian tiles, providing a glimpse into the intricate floor designs of the past. These discoveries will play a crucial role in the restoration project, as a new underfloor heating system and floor will be laid in order to reduce damage caused by trapped moisture and lower the cathedral’s carbon footprint.

This fascinating journey into the burial crypt of Exeter Cathedral allows us to peel back the layers of history and gain a deeper understanding of the individuals and events that shaped medieval England. As further research and analysis are conducted, we can expect more revelations about this significant period in English history to come to light.