New article:

Tom Cotton Calls for Federal Investigation of News Outlets Linked to Hamas

US Senator Tom Cotton has recently ignited a controversy by calling for a federal investigation and potential criminal charges against major US news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, and Reuters. Cotton alleges that these outlets had prior knowledge of the terror group Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th, in which approximately 1,400 Israelis lost their lives.

The allegations gained prominence after the nonprofit organization Honest Reporting highlighted the presence of Gaza-based photojournalists seemingly accompanying Hamas during the attack. Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, wrote to the US Department of Justice on Friday, emphasizing that providing support or assistance to a terrorist organization such as Hamas is a federal crime.

All four media groups involved vehemently denied having any advance knowledge of the attack. Honest Reporting has accepted their denials, stating that they merely raised questions and did not provide answers. Gil Hoffman, the executive director of Honest Reporting, reaffirmed the legitimacy of the questions and the adequacy of the media organizations’ responses.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the news outlets for collaborating with the Hamas embeds, accusing them of being “accomplices in crimes against humanity.” The New York Times retaliated by accusing Tom Cotton of spreading “disinformation,” while CNN claimed innocence but announced the termination of its association with one of the freelancers involved.

Both CNN and the Associated Press affirmed that they would no longer work with photo freelancer Hassan Eslaiah, who was photographed receiving a smiling kiss on the cheek from Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, known as the now-infamous “Butcher of Khan Younis.”

The New York Times firmly denied any involvement with Hamas or knowledge of the attack, dismissing Cotton’s claims as “disinformation.” However, the Department of Justice has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Despite the allegations and denials, the calls for a federal investigation have sparked a fierce debate about the possible collusion between media outlets and terrorist organizations. As the controversy unfolds, the truth behind the accusations remains shrouded in uncertainty.

