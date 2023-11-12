Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation into Media Organizations’ Collaboration with Hamas

US Senator Tom Cotton has called for a federal probe and potential criminal charges against major news organizations accused of collaborating with photographers embedded with Hamas prior to the group’s deadly attack on Israel. The New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, and Reuters are among the media outlets facing scrutiny over allegations of having prior knowledge of the massacre that claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 Israelis.

The controversy came to the forefront when non-profit organization Honest Reporting uncovered evidence of several Gaza-based photojournalists accompanying the terrorists during the rampage. Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, highlighted the fact that providing any form of support or assistance to a designated terrorist organization like Hamas is a federal crime, urging the US Department of Justice to take action.

In response, all four media organizations have vehemently denied any knowledge or involvement in the terror attack. Honest Reporting, after presenting the evidence, acknowledged the denials from the news outlets. While the questions raised by the organization were considered legitimate, the media organizations themselves provided what was deemed as suitable responses.

Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted the news outlets for their association with the embedded photographers, accusing them of being “accomplices in crimes against humanity.” The New York Times responded by accusing Tom Cotton of spreading “disinformation,” while CNN proclaimed its innocence while simultaneously severing ties with one of the freelancers involved. Both CNN and the Associated Press declared that they would no longer work with photo freelancer Hassan Eslaiah, who was captured in a photograph receiving a kiss on the cheek from Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, also known as the “Butcher of Khan Younis.”

The New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, and Reuters have denied any wrongdoing regarding their journalists and have called Cotton’s accusations baseless. However, Senator Cotton remains firm in his demand for a thorough investigation into these media organizations and their alleged collaboration with Hamas. The US Department of Justice has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

