Tragic Incident Claims Life of Young Girl at Indian Prayer Meeting

A devastating incident occurred during a prayer meeting in Kerala, India, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The girl, who had sustained critical burn injuries, tragically passed away at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. This unfortunate incident brings the total death toll to three, as two women had previously lost their lives in the blast.

The prayer meeting, organized by the Jehovah’s Witness community, was attended by over 2,000 individuals at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery. As the meeting was underway, an explosion occurred, causing chaos and panic among the attendees.

The young girl, hailing from the Ernakulam district, was among the more than 50 people injured in the blast. She was admitted to the hospital with severe burns covering 95 percent of her body. Despite efforts to save her life, she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities quickly launched an investigation into the incident, with the state’s highest-ranking police official, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, leading the efforts. Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). However, the motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

In a distressing turn of events, a man named Dominic Martin surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the attack. He identified himself as a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses church. The police are currently examining the evidence provided by Martin to determine the veracity of his claims.

Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his deep sadness regarding the incident while assuring the public that a comprehensive investigation is underway. The chief minister urged caution against the spread of provocative content on social media, emphasizing the need for responsible sharing of information.

The blast has prompted heightened security measures across the region. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have dispatched teams to collect evidence from the blast site and assist in the investigation. The authorities remain committed to identifying those responsible and delivering justice to the victims and their families.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and security measures during public gatherings. It is a collective responsibility to ensure the safety of all individuals, and incidents like these deeply impact the community at large.

