In the Midst of Danger: A Palestinian Family’s Decision to Stay in Gaza

Despite the constant warnings and airstrikes from the Israeli military, one Palestinian family in the northern Gaza Strip has made the decision to remain in their home. Omyma Olwan, a retired teacher and mother of eight, along with her husband, children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, refuse to evacuate. They believe that there is no safe place away from the bombings.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in devastating consequences for the people of Gaza. In southern towns like Khan Younis, innocent lives have been lost and evacuation routes have been bombed. The United Nations has condemned Israel’s evacuation order due to its “devastating humanitarian consequences.” Many residents in northern Gaza have already complied with the order, causing over 1.4 million people to be displaced from their homes.

The decision to stay was not an easy one for the Olwan family. Despite the risks, they choose to stick together and face the dangers as a united front. While younger family members initially suggested going south, older members did not want to disrupt their access to vital resources and medications that would be difficult to obtain in crowded makeshift shelters.

The situation in Gaza is dire. The war has worsened an already difficult humanitarian crisis, as the Israeli blockade has severely limited access to basic necessities. Fuel, water, and electricity are scarce, and the health care system is collapsing. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has warned that services for over 600,000 people in its facilities may need to be suspended or reduced due to the lack of fuel. The housing situation is equally grim, with nearly half of all units damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli military claims that it only targets Hamas and distinguishes between civilians and combatants. However, the people of Gaza, who live in fear every day, find little reassurance in these words. The Israeli Army has lost credibility among Gazans due to previous incidents, leading them to make decisions based on their own judgement rather than relying on official statements.

For the Olwan family, leaving their home in Gaza City is not an option. The house holds generations of memories and sentimental value, as it has been passed down from father to son. Hamed, the father, is adamant about staying and continuing to tend to his beloved garden, which includes mango and date trees.

Living in constant danger, with the sound of bombings disrupting their sleep and minimal access to basic necessities, the Olwan family remains resilient. Their refusal to leave is a testament to their determination and their commitment to their homeland.