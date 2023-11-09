Titanic Artifacts: A Window into History

The historical significance of the Titanic tragedy continues to captivate the world, with new artifacts emerging even after more than a century. Among the treasures to be auctioned this week is a rare menu from the Titanic’s first-class restaurant. This water-damaged menu provides a glimpse into what the wealthiest passengers on board enjoyed for dinner on April 11, 1912, just days before the infamous iceberg collision that sealed the Titanic’s fate.

Accompanying this unique menu is a pocket watch that belonged to a Russian immigrant named Sinai Kantor. Tragically, Kantor did not survive the catastrophe, but his watch was recovered from his body. The Swiss-made timepiece, heavily corroded by the saltwater of the Atlantic, still bears the visible Hebrew figures on its stained face – a haunting testament to the events that unfolded that fateful night.

The origins of the discovered menu remain shrouded in mystery. The family of Canadian historian Len Stephenson stumbled upon it within his belongings, which were placed in storage after his passing in 2017. The menu was found in a 1960s photo album, but how Stephenson acquired it remains unknown, as he took the secret to his grave.

Despite suffering some water damage, the menu’s offerings can still be read, including delectable dishes such as spring lamb with mint sauce, “squab à la godard,” and “apricots bordaloue.” What makes this menu particularly rare is that while a handful of menus from the night of April 14, when the Titanic struck the iceberg, still exist, finding other first-class dinner menus from April 11 has proven to be a challenge.

The auction house, Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd, estimates that the pocket watch will sell for a minimum of 50,000 pounds (about $61,500), while the menu itself is anticipated to fetch around 60,000 pounds (about $73,800). These artifacts serve as poignant reminders of the lives lost and the stories that continue to echo from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts alike to own a tangible connection to one of the most iconic maritime tragedies in history. These artifacts not only preserve the memory of those aboard the ill-fated Titanic but also allow us to reflect on the power of objects to hold the essence of human experience across generations.