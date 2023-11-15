A Titanic First-Class Menu, Victim’s Pocket Watch, and Deck Blanket Fetch Impressive Prices at Auction

A unique piece of history was up for grabs at auction over the weekend as a rare menu from the first-class restaurant on the Titanic found a new owner. Alongside the menu were other notable items, including a pocket watch belonging to a victim of the 1912 disaster and a deck blanket from the ill-fated ocean liner. The auction, which took place in the U.K., attracted numerous transportation memorabilia enthusiasts.

The highlight of the auction was undoubtedly the Titanic menu, which fetched an impressive price of 83,000 British pounds (approximately $101,600). Dated April 11, 1912, the menu provides a captivating glimpse into the extravagant meals enjoyed by the ship’s privileged passengers just three days before tragedy struck. From spring lamb with mint sauce to the intriguingly named “squab à la godard” and “apricots bordaloue,” the menu showcases the opulent dining experience characteristic of first-class passengers. Interestingly, signs of water damage on the menu suggest its connection to the ill-fated ship’s final moments. Found among the personal belongings of a deceased Canadian historian, its origin remains a mystery.

Another item that captured the attention of bidders was a pocket watch recovered from a victim of the Titanic disaster. The watch, belonging to Russian immigrant Sinai Kantor, sold for an impressive 97,000 pounds (about $118,700). Kantor, who tragically lost his life in the disaster, was planning to start a new life in the United States with his wife, Miriam, who miraculously survived. The intricate Swiss-made pocket watch features Hebrew figures on its heavily stained face, bearing witness to the harsh conditions it endured in the depths of the Atlantic.

Additionally, a deck blanket from the Titanic, originally used on a lifeboat, also found a new owner at the auction. The tartan blanket, adorned with the logo of White Star Line, the British company that owned and operated the Titanic, sold for just under the pocket watch at 96,000 pounds (around $117,500). This particular blanket traveled from the sinking ship to a rescue vessel bound for New York. Eventually acquired by a White Star official, it now serves as a tangible reminder of the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful night.

The auction presented a unique opportunity for collectors and history enthusiasts to own a piece of Titanic history. These carefully preserved artifacts not only provide a glimpse into a bygone era of luxury and tragedy but also serve as poignant reminders of the lives forever changed by the disaster. As each item found its new home, it encapsulated a chapter of the Titanic’s ill-fated journey, leaving an indelible mark on the historical record.

