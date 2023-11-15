Titanic Memorabilia Fetches Impressive Prices at Auction

A highly sought-after item of Titanic memorabilia recently fetched an incredible $102,000 at auction. This rare first-class menu from the ill-fated ocean liner reveals the opulent dining options available to the ship’s privileged passengers. Despite being heavily water-stained and with partially erased lettering, the menu provides a fascinating glimpse into the luxurious experience that awaited those traveling in first class.

The menu in question once belonged to the Titanic’s first dinner service, which took place on April 11, 1912, shortly after the ship’s departure from Queenstown, Belfast. Alongside staple dishes like oysters and sirloin of beef with horseradish cream and pureed parsnips, diners could indulge in desserts such as apricot Bordaloue and Victoria pudding. This surviving piece of history is the only known example of a first-class menu from that specific night.

In addition to the prestigious menu, several other Titanic artifacts were up for auction, shedding light on the lives of the passengers and crew aboard the iconic vessel. One notable item was a tartan blanket that a survivor used to keep warm while in a lifeboat. Described as “one of the rarest three-dimensional objects,” it sold for an impressive $117,000.

Belonging to Frederick Toppin, Assistant General Manager in New York for the Titanic’s owning company, the blanket was obtained when he met rescued passengers at a New York pier. Its connection to one of the greatest maritime tragedies in history adds to its significance and value.

Another poignant piece that fetched a high price was a pocket watch once owned by Sinai Kantor, a Russian immigrant traveling in second class. The watch marks the moment Kantor entered the water and tragically lost his life. This poignant artifact sold for $119,000, making it the most expensive item sold at the auction.

Among the other fascinating items on offer was a facing slip used to mark bundles of mail. This slip serves as a poignant reminder of the postal clerks who perished while attempting to save mail sacks from flooding. It is a stark illustration of the sacrifices made by the Titanic’s crew during their heroic but unsuccessful rescue efforts.

These memorabilia items truly offer a unique window into the world of the Titanic and its fateful journey. The prices they commanded at auction reflect the enduring fascination and significance that this tragic event holds for people around the world.

