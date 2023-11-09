Supporters Gather at Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal Verdict

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is receiving an outpouring of moral support as the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal draws near. Various political figures, including the Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, and Senator Olamilekan Adeola, have gathered at the tribunal in Abeokuta.

The tribunal has been presented with a petition challenging the election of Governor Abiodun by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu. Supporters of the governor, such as the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and other government officials, are present at the venue as well.

In the lead-up to the verdict, security has been tightened at the tribunal. Joint security forces have taken control of the premises, blocking access to Isabo, the area of the court. This heightened security indicates the significance and sensitivity of the tribunal’s decision.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, has granted two days to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Abiodun, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to inspect the massive amount of documentary evidence tendered by the PDP candidate. This includes INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers, and printed IREV results. The examination of these exhibits plays a vital role in the final determination of the case.

As the verdict approaches, tension and anxiety among supporters of both political parties are rising. The decision of the tribunal holds great significance for the political landscape of Ogun State, with potential implications for the governance and future direction of the state.

In conclusion, the gathering of supporters at the Ogun State governorship election tribunal reflects the high stakes involved and the importance of this verdict for all parties involved. The outcome of this case will shape the political trajectory of the state, and the anticipation surrounding the decision is palpable.