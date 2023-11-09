President Tinubu Replaces Kano State Ministerial Nominee

In a surprising move, President Bola Tinubu has decided to replace Dr. Maryam Shetty as a Ministerial nominee from Kano State. The decision was announced through a letter read by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, where he revealed that Mairiga Mahmoud would take Shetty’s place for the upcoming screening today.

This development comes just a day after President Tinubu submitted the names of Dr. Maryam Shetty and eighteen other nominees for ministerial positions. With the addition of Festus Keyamo, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity from Delta state, the total number of ministerial nominees has now reached forty-eight.

Although the reasons behind the sudden replacement were not provided in the letter, it has sparked speculations and debates among political analysts. Some suggest that this decision could be a strategic move to strengthen the representation of Kano State in the federal executive, while others believe it might be part of a larger political realignment.

While Dr. Maryam Shetty’s removal may come as a disappointment to some, Mairiga Mahmoud’s nomination brings new possibilities and expectations. As the screening process approaches, all eyes will be on the new nominee and how well he can demonstrate his qualifications and vision for the state.

The President’s decision to include Festus Keyamo, a seasoned lawyer, in the list of nominees also raises interest. With his experience in labor and productivity matters, Keyamo’s potential appointment could bring a fresh perspective to the Nigerian government’s policies in these areas.

As the Senate prepares for the upcoming screenings, Nigerians eagerly await the outcomes, hoping for capable and visionary individuals who can effectively contribute to the development and progress of the nation.